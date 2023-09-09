Look: When the Indian capital resembled a fortress for the G20 Summit

New Delhi was under a tight security blanket with several world leaders arriving in the city to attend the meet

Photos: PTI/AFP

by Nithin Belle Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 1:18 PM

The heart of India’s capital New Delhi was deserted on Saturday morning, with only security personnel manning the empty streets. Public vehicles including buses, taxis and autorickshaws were off the roads and only a few private vehicles could be seen.

As this reporter trudged around the heart of the city from early morning, he was asked to produce his documents every few furlongs by security personnel. “I’m sorry that I'm bothering you and I appreciate your troubles,” a security-woman told this journalist, armed with a camera around the neck. “But the rules are strict and no one is allowed to move around freely.”

Policemen and women were routinely probing people on the roads and one had to dig deep into the pockets or bags to retrieve IDs, badges and other cards to justify even walking on the streets. Even regular IDs such as Aadhaar cards were not accepted and the security personnel demanded special IDs. Even the G20 IDs on mobile apps were not accepted by many of them.

“I am from MTNL,” pleaded an employee of the state-owned telecoms major. “I have been asked to come urgently to fix some telecom line.” But the policeman point blank refused to let him go ahead.

Foreign visitors staying in hotels also had problems as taxis were not allowed to move around. Some could be seen lugging their baggage near Connaught Place, hoping to reach the airport on time. But there was no way they could make it, as even private cars were not allowed.

The Delhi Metro services were operating, but the Pragati Maidan (Supreme Court) station was shut down. Those who did not have any official transport had to get off at other stations and walk for several kilometres to reach the venue. And of course, en route they would be questioned by numerous security officials.

“We have decided to take three days off this weekend,” said G. Nair, a taxi driver, who said he did not want to risk angering the security personnel. “There’s no point in venturing out, especially on Saturday and Sunday.”

While government officials asserted there was no ‘lockdown’, many residents said there was no way to venture on these three days, especially in the heart of the national capital.

