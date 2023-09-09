G20 has agreed to make the African Union a permanent member, Indian PM Modi says

Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centrepiece of his agenda

By AP Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 9:32 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday that the Group of 20 top economic nations have agreed to add the African Union as a permanent member.

The AU has advocated for full membership for seven years. Adding the bloc of more than 50 countries serves as a powerful acknowledgment of the growing importance of Africa.

The European Union is already a permanent member of the G20 — the only other regional bloc with that status.

