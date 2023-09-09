G20 has agreed to make the African Union a permanent member, Indian PM Modi says

The CEO continued right on with the press conference after the incident, only stopping to say he loved cream cakes
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday that the Group of 20 top economic nations have agreed to add the African Union as a permanent member.
Modi, this year’s host of the annual G20 summit, has made giving a voice to the Global South a centerpiece of his agenda.
The AU has advocated for full membership for seven years. Adding the bloc of more than 50 countries serves as a powerful acknowledgment of the growing importance of Africa.
The European Union is already a permanent member of the G20 — the only other regional bloc with that status.
The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during the summit, a report said