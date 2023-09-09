G20 Summit: We will have to find a solid solution for future generations, says Indian PM Modi

The Summit began in the Indian capital on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre

Photo: AP

Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the G20 summit being held in New Delhi on Saturday, called upon the world “to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance.”

“Be it the divide between the North and the South, the distance between the East and the West, the management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to these for future generations,” he said in his address to over 30 heads of state and top government officials.

The 21st century, according to Modi, is to show the world a new direction. “This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us. That is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach.”

This was also the time “for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas’ can be a torchbearer for us,” he added.

The G20 Leader’s Summit began in the Indian capital on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre. The first session, One Earth, began in the morning. The second one, to be held in the afternoon, will focus on One Family. The third session, One Future, will begin on Sunday morning.

Present at the two-day event are high profile guests including US President Joe Biden, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

