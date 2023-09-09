G20 Summit: UN General Secretary says world looks like a 'dysfunctional family'

Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added

Photo: AFP

by Nithin Belle Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres hoped that India’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) would “lead to the kind of transformative changes that the world needs in line with the repeated commitment of India to act on behalf of the Global South and its determination to pursue the development agenda.”

Guterres pointed out that the world looks like “a dysfunctional family.” Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, he added.

"The climate crisis is spiralling out of control, but G20 countries are in control. Together, G20 countries are responsible for 80 percent of global emissions. Half measures will not prevent full climate breakdown,” he pointed out. “We have no time to lose, challenges stretch as far as I can see. The climate crisis is worsening dramatically but the collective response is lacking in ambition, credibility and urgency.”

According to him, developed countries within the G20 should show leadership by “delivering on commitments to developing countries, by meeting the USD100 billion goal, doubling adaptation finance, replenishing Green Climate Fund and operationalising the loss and damage fund created in the last Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).”

He also urged the G20 leaders to keep the 1.5ºC goal alive, rebuild trust based on climate justice and advance just and equitable transition through a green economy. Big emitters should make extra efforts to cut emissions and support emerging economies to achieve these; developed countries should reach net zero by 2040 and the emerging economies by 2050. OECD countries should phase out coal by 2030 and the others by 2040, said Guterres.

"I believe that we need reform in multilateral system to reflect today's world,” added the UN chief. “There is a need to do it but I am not sure if we get it, but I think it is urgent.”

