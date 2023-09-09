G20 Summit: UAE President says world must unite to confront challenges facing humanity

This is the fourth year that the country is participating in the G20 process

By WAM Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 12:50 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday said that the world must unite to confront the challenges facing humanity, as he attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

In a post on X, the UAE President said: "At the G20 Summit in India I engaged in constructive talks and reaffirmed the UAE’s belief that the world must unite to confront the challenges facing humanity. We will continue to support international efforts aimed at achieving a stable and sustainable future for all."

In another post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "Today, I participated in the G20 summit in India, and held fruitful meetings with a number of participating leaders and officials, during which we discussed cooperation to confront common challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all. The UAE is a major supporter of international collective action to build a better future for humanity."

Chaired by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, the G20 Summit brought together G20 world leaders, European Union officials, representatives of international organisations and UN bodies, and country delegations to discuss key global issues and opportunities for joint action.

The summit’s opening session, titled "One Earth", addressed the international community’s collective responsibility in protecting the planet and its natural resources, affirming that the world must cooperate to advance climate action.

Sheikh Mohamed was received at the summit venue by Modi, wherein photos were taken with the host.

The UAE President expressed his appreciation for the Republic of India’s organisation and hosting of the summit, commending the Indian G20 Presidency’s successful convening of the G20 process.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed underscored his hope for the summit to produce constructive outcomes, wishing the Federative Republic of Brazil success in its G20 presidency next year.

The inauguration of the summit was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

This is the fourth year that the UAE is participating in the G20 process in reflection of the country’s efforts to strengthen international cooperation and joint action and achieve progress in fostering sustainable development and prosperity for all.

ALSO READ: