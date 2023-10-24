UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes China

The quake was at a depth of 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
Image used for illustrative purpose.
Image used for illustrative purpose.

By Reuters

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:23 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Gansu in China, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World