Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes China

By Reuters Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:23 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Gansu in China, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

