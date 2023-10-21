UAE sends more aid to Afghanistan earthquake survivors

Residents are asked to be careful in the case of outdoor activities
The UAE is providing more relief to those affected by the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. In a tweet on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the deployment of six planes carrying over 200 tonnes of food supplies and tents to Afghanistan.
Earlier, on October 10, the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 33 tonnes of food supplies as immediate to support to earthquake survivors following a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake that killed thousands of people in western Afghanistan on October 7.
The UAE also set-up a field hospital, that is being run by MoD since October 16. The UAE field hospital has a critical care assessment room, an advanced operating room, and an intensive care unit for the cases of the wounded and injured women, children, and the elderly affected by the earthquake.
