Look: UAE field hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan's earthquake victims

The set-up includes a critical care assessment room, advanced operating room, and an ICU

By WAM Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 5:24 PM

The field hospital opened by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Sunday (Oct 16) has received numerous injured people from the residents of the Herat region, who have been affected by the recent earthquake that struck Northern Afghanistan.

The UAE field hospital includes a critical care assessment room, an advanced operating room, and an intensive care unit for the cases of the wounded and injured women, children, and the elderly affected by the quake.

A medical team from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi made a field visit to the reference hospital in Herat, and the Maternity Hospital where they met with Afghan officials to assess the urgent needs and medical shortages in the region.

The aid continues within the framework of the humanitarian role assumed by the UAE to help the affected and displaced around the world while responding to urgent humanitarian issues.

On October 10, UAE sent an aircraft carrying 33 tonnes of food supplies to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, including women and children, and serious damage to infrastructure.

The UAE sent relief planes carrying large quantities of food, medicines, medical supplies, and in-kind assistance — a humanitarian gesture that involved several relief institutions in the country. Teams and organisations worked round the clock to check on the situation and identify the needs of those affected by the disaster.

Volunteers have worked non-stop with spades and pickaxes in Herat province since Saturday's deadly magnitude 6.3 quake struck -- followed by a series of powerful aftershocks -- but some were turning to digging graves instead.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by deadly earthquakes, but the weekend disaster is the worst to strike the impoverished country in more than 25 years.

ALSO READ: