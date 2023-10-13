Watch: UAE sends urgent relief to earthquake victims in Afghanistan

Powered by the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies, the portable structure can grow various vegetables wherever it may be
The UAE flew urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on Friday to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people last weekend, according to the country's state-run news agency WAM.
This comes under the directives of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The tragedy has impacted thousands of people, many of whom were women and children.
The UAE sent relief planes carrying large quantities of food, medicines, medical supplies, and in-kind assistance — a humanitarian gesture that involved several relief institutions in the country. Teams and organisations worked round the clock to check on the situation and identify the needs of those affected by the disaster.
The gesture comes as part of the UAE’s humanitarian role in helping those in need around the world.
