UAE sends urgent food supplies to people affected by earthquake in Afghanistan

Some motorists only learn when tragedy strikes, says officer as he speaks out against offence that has claimed 6 lives in 8 months
The UAE today sent an aircraft carrying 33 tonnes of food supplies to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck northwest of Herat, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, including women and children, and serious damage to infrastructure.
The relief aid was accumulated through the collective efforts of several of the UAE's humanitarian organisations, including the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs, said, "This urgent relief shipment of food supplies, sent as part of a collaboration between the UAE's humanitarian and charity organizations, is in line with our efforts to provide urgent supplies to other countries during times of crisis, especially natural disasters. Such crises result in significant shortages of food and medical supplies, and require a rapid response to support affected people, especially women, children and the elderly."
Al Shamsi stressed that the UAE was among the first responders in providing support and assisting the people of Afghanistan to mitigate the impact of the earthquake, adding that this reflects the UAE's firm commitment to providing support and urgent relief to countries and peoples of the world during times of crisis, an approach that UAE has continued to follow since it was initiated by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by directives from the UAE's leadership.
ALSO READ:
Some motorists only learn when tragedy strikes, says officer as he speaks out against offence that has claimed 6 lives in 8 months
Several senior officials and family members also attended the reception, which was held today at the Majlis Al Bateen
Our view is we must take swift action to lead a just and equitable energy transition for countries in the region by replacing traditional energy systems with clean and renewable alternatives, says UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment
The measures include financial assistance to encourage stronger attendance of women delegates, technical training sessions, and support for an international conference
Rafia admitted that learning sign language was not easy
Motorists are advised to remain careful and maintain their safety
Here are the top 8 innovations, including devices for autistic children and those with hearing difficulties
He chaired a cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi today