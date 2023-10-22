Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal

Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Nepal on Sunday, the National Seismological Centre of Nepal said.
The epicentre of the quake was at Dhading, about 55 km (35 miles) west of Kathmandu, it said.
"We felt very strong tremors. Some residents rushed out of their homes. There is no report of any injuries so far," Badrinath Gaire, the most senior bureaucrat of Dhading district, told Reuters.
The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The announcement comes two weeks after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to an imprisoned Iranian rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi
Dyson’s Gen5 Detect vacuum cleaner is just the right weapon in the fight to keep your house clean
Hamas militants aired a video showing her in captivity on Monday
The Russian draft resolution would have called for 'an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian cease-fire ' and strongly condemned 'all violence and hostilities', with no mention of Hamas
The US President would also meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Whether it's the fear of financial insecurity stemming from childhood experiences or the influence of societal pressures to indulge in conspicuous consumption, our emotions and attitudes towards money often govern our financial decisions
The Biden administration has warned against more extreme measures such as mass expulsion of Palestinians