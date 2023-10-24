Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks buildings in Taiwan

The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, shaking buildings in the capital Taipei but with no reports of damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in the sea off Taiwan's Hualien county, to the south of Japan's Yonaguni island, at a depth of 5.7 km (3.5 miles), the weather bureau said.
Trains on Taipei's metro system slowed down but service quickly resumed as normal, the city government said.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.
ALSO READ:
The Polesie, which was carrying 22 passengers, is still waterborne
The Palestinian death toll has topped 5,000 in two weeks of Israeli air strikes
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members yet to ratify Sweden's membership request
The Moon is about 40 million years older than previously thought — forming more than 4.46 billion years ago, within 110 million years after the solar system's birth, say scientists
Media reports said that out of 10 people detained in the murder case, four had been directly involved
They discuss the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace
The advisory follows the ordered departure of eligible family members and non-emergency US government personnel from missions in Iraq
Earlier, it was reported that her 13-year-old sister and mother had died