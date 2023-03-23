5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkish province

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:49 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 11:51 PM

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook Turkey's Kahramanmaras province on Thursday afternoon, according to data released by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The epicenter of the quake was in Goksun district and it was at a depth of 7km, the authority said.

The country is still grappling with the aftermath of the devastating quakes in February that hit the southern region and claimed nearly 50,000 lives.

