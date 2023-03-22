Ramadan 2023: UAE distributes 200,000kg dates to earthquake victims in Turkey

Hoping to alleviate survivors' suffering this holy month, humanitarian operations continue in areas affected by the tragedy

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 1:39 PM

Spreading the Ramadan spirit beyond its borders, the UAE has begun distributing 200,000kg of dates to earthquake-hit villages and cities in Turkey.

Led by the UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the Gallant Knight/2 operation, the initiative is part of the UAE leadership's efforts to provide assistance to affected families and help alleviate their suffering ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Communities in about 11 areas in Turkey will benefit from the initiative. The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.

The UAE's humanitarian operation in Turkey continues, helping hundreds of families get back on their feet and start anew.

