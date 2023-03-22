Ramadan 2023: UAE distributes 200,000kg dates to earthquake victims in Turkey

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs did not receive any report or testimonies from sky gazers
Spreading the Ramadan spirit beyond its borders, the UAE has begun distributing 200,000kg of dates to earthquake-hit villages and cities in Turkey.
Led by the UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the Gallant Knight/2 operation, the initiative is part of the UAE leadership's efforts to provide assistance to affected families and help alleviate their suffering ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Communities in about 11 areas in Turkey will benefit from the initiative. The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.
The UAE's humanitarian operation in Turkey continues, helping hundreds of families get back on their feet and start anew.
As per astronomical calculations, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar will last for 29 days this year
The crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday evening in the Gulf country
The One Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of previous programmes, including last year's drive that hit its ambitious target in under a month
The moon-sighting committee met after the Maghrib prayer on Tuesday
Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting of crescent either by the naked eye or through binoculars
Multi-storey parking will operate all seven days of the week
Specially designed packages to help enhance the ability to work during fasting hours