13 dead in Pakistan-Afghanistan earthquake: Tremors spark panic among residents of Delhi, other parts of North India

A strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India in the night of March 21, with the United States Geological Survey putting the magnitude at 6.5.

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023

Tremors from the deadly quake that hit Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday evening caused panic as tremors reverberated across several cities in North India.

Residents of north India, including in Delhi and adjoining areas, felt tremors on Tuesday evening, with many people running out to open spaces as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Fire Services said they received several calls regarding tilted buildings with cracks appearing in them from the Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji and Shahdara areas.

Authorities rushed to these areas to take stock of the situation, later confirming that no tilting was found in buildings.

Meanwhile, people rushed out of their houses in several parts of Delhi as strong tremors of the earthquake were felt.

Neha, a resident of Delhi's Khan Market said, "I was sleeping when I felt it. I rushed out with my mother and dog. The entire colony was already outside, [and] tremors could be felt for a long time."

Another woman said she was asleep when she suddenly saw the fan wobbling. "I got up and brought my mother and pet outside the house. We felt the tremors for approximately one-and-a-half minutes," she said.

The tremor was strong, noted a resident. "We [were] standing outside. We had last felt tremors [like this] in January; I was watching TV when I felt the earthquake," he said.

A resident of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar said, "We were in the drawing rooms of our houses when the fans started swaying. The tremors were quite strong. All of us rushed out and saw that the entire colony was outside."

Noida residents also rushed out of their houses after feeling tremors, with a resident of Ghaziabad saying residents of his building fled to the street soon after the quake began. "All of us came running down out of fear. Every person felt the tremors of the earthquake on every floor of the building. So we are here, [on] the ground," he said.

Tremors were felt in Punjab too, with people rushing out of their houses in Amritsar."I was sleeping when I felt my bed shake violently. I ran outside. We could feel the tremors for a long time. With God's blessings, there was no loss," said a local in Amritsar.

An Amritsar shop owner said he was sleeping and was woken up by strong tremors when he saw the fan shaking. "I saw the fan shaking. The tremors lasted long," he told ANI.

Another city resident said she was sitting on the sofa and talking to her son when it started shaking. "I raised an alarm. Everyone rushed out, very strong tremors were felt," she said. "I was sitting at this counter when I felt the tremors. Everyone was rushing outside," said another local.

"It was a very strong earthquake. I felt my bed shaking, We received messages about the earthquake from Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala," another resident said.

People gathered in open spaces in Ludhiana as strong tremors of earthquake were felt in the city. Many people in Jammu and Kashmir also rushed out of their homes after tremors were felt.

