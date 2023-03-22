UAE offers condolences to Pakistan, Afghanistan over earthquake victims

Traders said declining crude oil prices, firm Asian currencies and positive sentiment in the Indian equity market, however, capped the fall in the currency
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan and Afghanistan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries and resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
At least 11 people died in the two countries after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked the region. Hundreds of residents panicked, fleeing homes and offices, and leaving people in remote villages in shock. More than 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to an official.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) on Wednesday sent its condolences to Pakistan and Afghanistan and their peoples, particularly the families of those who died in the tragedy. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.
(With inputs from agencies)
ALSO READ:
Traders said declining crude oil prices, firm Asian currencies and positive sentiment in the Indian equity market, however, capped the fall in the currency
If the moon is spotted today, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22
Authorities grew suspicious after noticing clear gaps in the accused's statements
The decision has been taken after retailers in the UAE requested the ministry to allow a price hike to cut losses
Through the initiative, the civic body aimed to boost customers’ trust and confidence in local agricultural products
The newly discovered site bears signs of year-round habitation, unlike other pearling operations run in seasonal spots in the region
RTA's first open auction of the year fetches Dh38.21 million through sale of 90 distinctive number plates
Authorities across the nation attempted to make this day better for everyone by offering benefits