UAE offers condolences to Pakistan, Afghanistan over earthquake victims

The country stands in solidarity with the two nations as they grapple with the aftermath of the disaster

By Wam Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan and Afghanistan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries and resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

At least 11 people died in the two countries after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rocked the region. Hundreds of residents panicked, fleeing homes and offices, and leaving people in remote villages in shock. More than 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to an official.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) on Wednesday sent its condolences to Pakistan and Afghanistan and their peoples, particularly the families of those who died in the tragedy. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

