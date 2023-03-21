Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Afghanistan; strong tremors felt across north India, Pakistan

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology has recorded a 6.6-magnitude earthquake, North of Afghanistan at 8.47pm (local time). Witnesses say that a strong earthquake lasting for at least 30 seconds was felt across much of Pakistan, Tuesday night.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 rocked Pakistan, and tremors were felt across various cities, according to Geo News.
The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.
Strong tremors were also experienced in Peshawar, Kohat, and Swabi. Apart from this, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Quetta, and Rawalpindi.
Frightened and anxious, people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.
Strong tremors jolted parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night. Panic-stricken people rushed out of houses as buildings shook.
