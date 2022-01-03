Video: UAE police carry out helicopter rescue mission after man gets stuck in heavy floods

Ras Al Khaimah Police rescues driver stuck on the roof of a submerged car

By Web Desk Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 5:48 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 5:58 PM

The air wing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police rescues a driver in Wadi Al-Bayh, trapped in the flooded valley.

A video posted by weather-related social media handle Storm_centre shows the man was stuck on the roof of the submerged car.

The Aviation Department of the police rescued him from the vehicle stuck in flooded Wadi al-Bayh, according to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

Ras al-Khaimah witnessed incessant rain in the northern and mountainous regions, leading to waterfalls and flooding in Jebel Jais.

Earlier, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared several videos of flooded Wadi al-Bayh.

ALSO READ:

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to be cautious while driving due to unstable weather conditions.

The ministry tweeted that “rains of varying intensity” may cause flooding and water to flow through valleys.

It also warned of “very turbulent sea and high waves”.

Active to “gale-force” winds are also expected, according to the ministry.

The country has been seeing incessant rains since Thursday. On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.