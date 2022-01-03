Waterfalls in UAE as rains hit 5 Emirates; ministry issues flood warning

Windy, dusty and rainy forecast for last day of the year 2021.
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to be cautious while driving due to unstable weather conditions.
The ministry tweeted that “rains of varying intensity” may cause flooding and water to flow through valleys.
It also warned of “very turbulent sea and high waves”.
Active to “gale-force” winds are also expected, according to the ministry.
A video shared by weather-related social media handle Storm_centre show waterfalls and flooding on the road to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
High-speed winds will kick up dust, affecting visibility.
The country has been seeing incessant rains since Thursday. On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) also shared a video, showing heavy downpour and flooded road in Ajman:
ALSO READ:
Major entertainment venues, including the Global Village and the Campus Germany pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, were closed on Sunday, as the UAE received its highest rainfall in 18 months. The Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks were also cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.
“If we compare the rains this year to the conditions in 2021, we didn’t have such instability last year. This year, the rains are good,” an official from the NCM had told Khaleej Times. “However, the intensity of the current instability will gradually decrease by Wednesday.”
