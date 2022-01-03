UAE: 92% of motorists benefit from daily police alerts on unstable weather conditions

The messages call for "vigilance and caution" among road users

Nine in 10 road users in Abu Dhabi benefit from the police’s daily “urgent alert“ messages sent out to inform motorists about the road conditions, according to a new social media poll.

The messages alert drivers about the unstable weather conditions such as rain, fog and dust, accidents and traffic congestion situations so they can drive carefully to avoid accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police said on Monday that during their recent online survey, 92 percent of road users have confirmed that they benefited from the "urgent alert" messages launched by the force through its smart application and social networking sites, as a proactive measure to notify drivers of emergency conditions and the traffic situation on various roads, including highways across the emirate.

“The move was to enhance security and safety on Abu Dhabi roads,” said police.

“The messages circulated through social media and AD police smart app aim to alert drivers on highways and other roads to be cautious in cases of fog, unstable weather and accidents that might cause traffic jams.”

The Department of Security Media, in the Leadership Affairs Sector, showed that there was a wide interaction of the audience and followers of police social networking sites in the opinion poll which was conducted recently in Arabic, English, and Asian languages.

The online survey was aimed at determining the extent to which society groups benefit from “urgent alert” messages aimed at alerting the public about the roads and emergency situations.

The alert messages call for "vigilance and caution" among road users, through a prepared work team around the clock with the aim of enhancing road safety.

