UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Mon 3 Jan 2022

The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy with rain in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas.

Moderate to fresh winds -- strong at times -- causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

