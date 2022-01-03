UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Monday

Temperatures tend to increase gradually, especially westward.
Weather5 days ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy with rain in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas.
Moderate to fresh winds -- strong at times -- causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather5 days ago
Further drop in temperatures expected in the coming days; rain to hit parts of the country.
Weather6 days ago
Chance of rainfall over some areas especially northern, eastern and coastal areas.
Weather1 week ago
Drop in temperatures is expected as the chances of rainfall increase on Monday
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Sunday morning.
Weather1 week ago
The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general.
Weather1 week ago
The country recorded a cool 7.8°C yesterday morning in Al Ain
Weather1 week ago
Dubai and Abu Dhabi to remain in the mid-20s on Wednesday
