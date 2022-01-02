Expo 2020 Dubai: Germany Pavilion announces 1-day closure due to bad weather

The pavilion said it hopes to welcome back visitors tomorrow

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 4:30 PM

The Germany Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will remain closed today, January 2, due to unstable weather conditions.

Taking to Twitter, the pavilion said: "We hope to welcome visitors to our pavilion again tomorrow.”

Earlier today, Global Village announced that it would remain closed today due to the bad weather.

The unstable weather also caused the cancellation of Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks that were to be hosted tonight.

The unstable weather is forecast to continue till Thursday, with rains of different intensities expected today. Strong winds with speeds of up to 50kmph are also kicking up dust in some areas, affecting visibility.