Expo 2020 Dubai: Germany Pavilion announces 1-day closure due to bad weather

Stringent measures include mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants
Expo 20206 days ago
The Germany Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will remain closed today, January 2, due to unstable weather conditions.
Taking to Twitter, the pavilion said: "We hope to welcome visitors to our pavilion again tomorrow.”
Earlier today, Global Village announced that it would remain closed today due to the bad weather.
The unstable weather also caused the cancellation of Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks that were to be hosted tonight.
The unstable weather is forecast to continue till Thursday, with rains of different intensities expected today. Strong winds with speeds of up to 50kmph are also kicking up dust in some areas, affecting visibility.
Stringent measures include mandatory mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, as well as all staff and participants
Expo 20206 days ago
Performed by a group of 10-year-old girls
Expo 20201 week ago
The visually striking structure is one of the most popular at the fair
Expo 20201 week ago
The performances were followed by a live stream of the Christmas Mass from Bethlehem
Expo 20201 week ago
She has applied for the Guinness Book of World records.
Expo 20201 week ago
The pavilion represents the country’s history and highlights its growing tourism industry
Expo 20201 week ago
The 45-minute production will feature over 100 dancers, musicians and performers
Expo 20201 week ago
With the upcoming festive and holiday season, the India Pavilion is expected to witness higher footfalls.
Expo 20201 week ago