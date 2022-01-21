UAE weather: Residents experience 'windiest' start to weekend in recent memory

Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend

Photo by M. Sajjad

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 6:56 PM

The UAE experienced one of the windiest days in recent memory, as the country recorded howling winds, falling temperatures and a touch of frost in some areas.

“Winds travelled at a speed of 65 km/hr on Friday, one of the highest recorded in recent times. However, weather conditions are expected to improve on Saturday and Sunday,” an official at the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times.

The high-speed winds led to the temporary closure of attractions, such as Ain Dubai and Global Village on Friday. “Due to the adverse weather conditions of significant wind gusts, we have been advised that it is not safe to operate Ain Dubai today (Friday),” read a statement issued by the world’s largest observation wheel.

Global Village also issued a similar statement on its social media channels. The family entertainment destination will reopen its doors to visitors and tourists on Saturday.

UAE experienced strong to fresh winds and rough seas with wave height reaching up to 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf and 9 feet in the Oman Sea.

“The weather tomorrow will be pleasant and winds are expected to travel at a maximum speed of 40 km/hr. It will be cold during the daytime and humid by night and early morning. There is a probability of mist formation in the internal areas Sunday early morning, as well,” the spokesperson said.

By Monday, the weather is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with an increase in temperatures.

Friday morning was bitingly cold, according to residents, who also said they had to wear additional layers to keep them warm on their way from home to work. The strong gusts of wind resulted in debris falling off residential buildings in some areas. Tides were coming in strong on Mamzar and Jumeirah Beaches, as well.

“I left home to do an RT-PCR test early morning, at 7am. It was really cold in Dubai. I wore only a wool shawl; however, I went back home to get a sweater since it was a bit unbearable for me due to the sharp, cold winds,” said Nasreen Ahmed, a Dubai resident.

Dubai Municipality issued a list of public safety tips amid the unstable weather conditions:

- Avoid walking next to trees, unstable boards in public places, under construction sites and temporary fences

- Fix your outdoor furniture tightly to the ground and remove flammable objects until weather conditions stabilise

- Remove any tools, equipment or belongings from the balconies

- Close doors and windows to prevent dust from entering