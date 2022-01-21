Dubai: Global Village announces temporary closure due to adverse weather

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Weather4 days ago
Dubai's Global Village will remain closed today, January 21, due to adverse weather conditions.
The park management tweeted that the decision was taken in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) because of high winds. The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the “safety and wellbeing of all Global Village guests and teams”.
“Gates will open again tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, to welcome guests at the heart of wonder starting 4pm,” the park tweeted.
Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said strong winds and rough seas are expected across the UAE. Winds are predicted to exceed 55km/hr, while waves will reach a height of 10 feet.
Dust alerts were also issued nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.
Weather4 days ago
The NCM has forecast more rains in the next few days
Weather5 days ago
Sunday and Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas, says NCM
Weather5 days ago
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads
Weather5 days ago
Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather6 days ago
More rain forecast for the weekend and next week
Weather1 week ago
The new projects aim to improve water security locally, regionally and globally
Weather1 week ago
The country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest.
Weather1 week ago