UAE weather: Dust alert issued for entire country

Police have urged motorists to be especially cautious

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 8:18 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 8:50 AM

Authorities on Friday issued dust alerts nationwide warning of reduced horizontal visibility.

The National Center of Meteorology has placed several eastern areas under orange alert and put the rest of the UAE under yellow alert until 4pm.

Residents in areas under orange alert are urged to be alert as hazardous weather events are predicted in their areas. Meanwhile, those in areas under yellow alert must be on the lookout while going for outdoor activites.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to be especially cautious while driving in areas with reduced visibility due to dust storms. They also advise against being distracted by taking videos of the storms using mobile phones.