UAE weather: Police warn residents to avoid beaches, issue strong winds and rough sea warning

Winds are expected to exceed 55km/hr

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 11:34 AM

As temperatures drop across the UAE on Friday, authorities have issued warnings for strong winds, rough seas and poor visibility.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), winds are expected to exceed 55km/hr, while waves are expected to reach a height of 10 feet.

Ras Al Khaimah Police on Friday urged the public to avoid going to beaches and to be careful of the strong winds while driving. Officials also asked the community to stay away from buildings under construction for their own safety.

Authorities on Friday also issued dust alerts nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.

The NCM placed several eastern areas under orange alert and put the rest of the UAE under yellow alert until 4pm.

Residents in areas under orange alert are urged to be careful, as hazardous weather events are predicted in their areas. Meanwhile, those in areas under yellow alert must be vigilant while participating in outdoor activities.