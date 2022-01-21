UAE: Ain Dubai closed until further notice due to 'adverse weather conditions'

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 11:54 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 11:59 AM

Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel, will be closed until further notice.

In an announcement posted on Instagram on Friday, Ain Dubai said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions of significant wind gusts, we have been advised that it is not safe to operate Ain Dubai today."

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said strong winds and rough seas are expected across the UAE. Winds are predicted to exceed 55km/hr, while waves will reach a height of 10 feet.

Dust alerts were also issued nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.

The tickets affected will be valid for a period of seven days (until January 28) upon presentation of the ticket at the Ain Dubai box office.

Guests can also contact Ain Dubai at aindxb@aindubai.com and reference their PNR number for further clarification.

"As ever, our priority is the health and safety of our guests and providing them with a safe and enjoyable ride," Ain Dubai said in its post.