UAE weather: Authorities issue alert for 10-foot high waves as temperatures plummet

Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to exercise caution on the roads
Weather5 days ago
Authorities warned of waves as high as 10 feet as chilly weather continues in the UAE.
The National Center of Meteorology issued an orange alert in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, advising residents to be on alert for hazards.
The cold weather is expected to continue, with another significant drop in temperatures. It will be especially chilly at night, with a probability of frost formation over some areas by Saturday morning.
Skies will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and easter areas. Fresh winds, strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
