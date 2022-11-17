UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues over 150,000 long-term residencies

It is estimated that approximately 70 per cent of the country's employers plan to hire new workers next year
Over 151,600 Golden Visas were issued in Dubai between 2019 and 2022.
This came in an annual report issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
The long-term residence visa that is issued for 10 years enables eligible expats to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.
