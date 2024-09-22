UAE: To avoid fines, here are the requirements to dig a well in Fujairah

There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.
The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per the environmental standards and requirements. This service applies to all individuals and commercial, industrial and mining companies.
The authority has explained on how to obtain such permit from filing the application to getting the permit.
Documents requirements and who can apply?
"This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial and mining companies). It is a permit granted to drill a new well in the Emirate of Fujairah", the authority said on its official website.
"It is a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of groundwater wells is carried out in accordance with environmental standards and requirements", it added.
Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.
|Fees Catagory
|Amount
|Fees for digging a water well on a farm
|Dh200
|Fees for drilling a water well in facilities
|Dh10,000
The drilling company must be licensed in the Emirate of Fujairah
The service does not include homes and animal barns
Provide a letter from Etihad Water and Electricity to inform FEA that the water network is unavailable
It is imperative to obtain prior approval from the regulatory authority and secure necessary permits before commencing any modification, change, deepening, cleaning, or maintenance operations on the well
The facility should pay monthly fees based on their water consumption from the well
The facility must renew its environmental license for the possession of an existing well on an annual basis
The facility is required to conduct a periodic analysis of the quality of the groundwater used on an annual basis
Fujairah Environment Authority has no objection to allow the facility or client to use the water well according to the above-mentioned data
The facility must comply with all regulations and systems related to possessing a water well
This certificate is considered invalid in case the professional license expires and is not renewed or in case the activity is cancelled
The facility or client must ensure that the drilling company will provide a report on the process and how to manage the waste
