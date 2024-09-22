UAE: To avoid fines, here are the requirements to dig a well in Fujairah

File photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM

Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.

The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per the environmental standards and requirements. This service applies to all individuals and commercial, industrial and mining companies.

The authority has explained on how to obtain such permit from filing the application to getting the permit.

Steps to register

Register as a customer (if not previously registered)

Customer applying the electronic service with all required documents.

Checking the validity of the attached documents

Inspecting the site and submitting the inspection report.

Checking the application and making technical notes. If the application is rejected, you will be notified. If the application is approved, a text message will be sent to pay the environmental fees.

Issuing drilling permit

Issuing environmental licences for possession of a well

Documents requirements and who can apply?

Provide a list of vehicles registered in the name of the owner of the farm or establishments

A copy of the valid trade license for the facility in which the wells are located

A copy of the valid environmental license for the facility in which the wells are located

A valid copy of the land map in which the water well suggested location.

The document from Etihad Water and Electricity confirms the absence of a water connection to the location

Copy of valid trade license for drilling company

"This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial and mining companies). It is a permit granted to drill a new well in the Emirate of Fujairah", the authority said on its official website.

"It is a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of groundwater wells is carried out in accordance with environmental standards and requirements", it added.

Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.

Fees

Fees Catagory Amount Fees for digging a water well on a farm Dh200 Fees for drilling a water well in facilities Dh10,000

Terms of service

The drilling company must be licensed in the Emirate of Fujairah

The service does not include homes and animal barns

Provide a letter from Etihad Water and Electricity to inform FEA that the water network is unavailable