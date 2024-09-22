E-Paper

UAE: To avoid fines, here are the requirements to dig a well in Fujairah

The service takes two working days to get the permit and residents can register the application online

By Yasmin Hussein

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:40 PM

Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.

The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per the environmental standards and requirements. This service applies to all individuals and commercial, industrial and mining companies.


The authority has explained on how to obtain such permit from filing the application to getting the permit.

Steps to register

  • Register as a customer (if not previously registered)
  • Customer applying the electronic service with all required documents.
  • Checking the validity of the attached documents
  • Inspecting the site and submitting the inspection report.
  • Checking the application and making technical notes. If the application is rejected, you will be notified. If the application is approved, a text message will be sent to pay the environmental fees.
  • Issuing drilling permit
  • Issuing environmental licences for possession of a well

Documents requirements and who can apply?

  • Provide a list of vehicles registered in the name of the owner of the farm or establishments
  • A copy of the valid trade license for the facility in which the wells are located
  • A copy of the valid environmental license for the facility in which the wells are located
  • A valid copy of the land map in which the water well suggested location.
  • The document from Etihad Water and Electricity confirms the absence of a water connection to the location
  • Copy of valid trade license for drilling company

"This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial and mining companies). It is a permit granted to drill a new well in the Emirate of Fujairah", the authority said on its official website.

"It is a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of groundwater wells is carried out in accordance with environmental standards and requirements", it added.

Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.

Fees

Fees CatagoryAmount
Fees for digging a water well on a farmDh200
Fees for drilling a water well in facilitiesDh10,000

Terms of service

The drilling company must be licensed in the Emirate of Fujairah

The service does not include homes and animal barns

Provide a letter from Etihad Water and Electricity to inform FEA that the water network is unavailable

It is imperative to obtain prior approval from the regulatory authority and secure necessary permits before commencing any modification, change, deepening, cleaning, or maintenance operations on the well

The facility should pay monthly fees based on their water consumption from the well

The facility must renew its environmental license for the possession of an existing well on an annual basis

The facility is required to conduct a periodic analysis of the quality of the groundwater used on an annual basis

Fujairah Environment Authority has no objection to allow the facility or client to use the water well according to the above-mentioned data

The facility must comply with all regulations and systems related to possessing a water well

This certificate is considered invalid in case the professional license expires and is not renewed or in case the activity is cancelled

The facility or client must ensure that the drilling company will provide a report on the process and how to manage the waste

