‘Scan, Pay and Go’: Dubai Airports announces new mode of payment for parking

A new mobile payment option has been rolled out for car parks across Dubai International (DXB) Airport. Operator Dubai Airports said ‘Scan, Pay and Go’ will make parking payment “a breeze” for users.
DXB car park users need to simply scan the QR code on their parking entry ticket to be directed to the payment gateway. They can then select one of three secure payment methods – Visa, MasterCard or Apple Pay – to complete the transaction. The users have a 10-minute window after completing the transaction to exit the gate barrier. Users do not need to visit or remember any website, register online or download any smartphone application to be able to use ‘Scan. Pay and Go’.
The new mobile payment option is now available across all DXB’s car parks.
Usually, users pay for parking by scanning tickets at payment kiosks. The existing parking payment machines will continue to be available as an alternative payment option.
Eugene Barry, executive vice-president of Commercial at Dubai Airports, said: “We are delighted to launch 'Scan, Pay and Go’, which is the outcome of Dubai Airports' ongoing approach of working closely with all of our partners to upgrade every customer touchpoint at DXB.”
