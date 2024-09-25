Dubai: How to set up a business in Global Village

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:25 PM

As temperatures cool down, apart from the breezy weather, UAE residents as well as tourists find themselves eagerly awaiting the annual reopening of Global Village.

This year, the popular tourist attraction is set to open its gates on October 16, 2024. The 29th season will run until May 11, 2025.

Apart from being a delight for visitors with its shopping outlets, diverse food options and entertainment, the spot also provides opportunities for entities and entrepreneurs looking to expand their business and gain a wider audience during these months.

The destination had announced registration for shop owners for the current season in May, 2024.

Here is how passionate entrepreneurs can set up their shops at the beloved winter destination.

What can one invest in?

There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners. These are:

Organising country pavilions

Setting up stalls inside country pavilions

Restaurants and coffee shops

Kiosks and trolleys

Open market

Retail outlets

Guest service providers

Attractions

Sponsorship and exclusive distribution

Promotional activations

Process

Those interested can register through Global Village's 'business' section on its website. Owners must click on 'leasing opportunities' to submit their application.

The page then displays all the various options next to which entrepreneurs can 'register their interest'.

Applicants will have to firstly enter their personal details like their name, contact number and email address.