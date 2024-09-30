UAE: How to register trade name for businesses; fees, guidelines explained

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:00 AM

Registering a trade name is one of the most crucial steps in setting up a business in the UAE. This name is how the company represents itself to the outside world and is used for recognition in all legal and permit related matters.

There are certain laws to keep in mind when registering a trade name in the UAE, which involve respecting cultural sensitivities in the country.

The service to register a trade name is offered by the UAE's Ministry of Economy as well as authorities in each emirate. These certificates are renewable.

Here is a guide to registering your trade name in the UAE.

Guidelines

The Ministry of Economy is the main authority in the country that is in charge of issuing economic licences and other things related to business activities. Here are some guidelines issued by the authority:

The trade name must be related to the type of license.

It has to be available and not registered by another company.

It must be followed by abbreviation of the legal form (for example LLC).

It should not include improper words and must not violate the public sense.

It must be consistent with the economic activity performed.

It must not include the names of Allah, the names of government authorities, or the names or logos of third parties.

Dubai

Applying for a trade name in Dubai can be done through the Government of Dubai's 'Invest in Dubai' platform. There are some additional guidelines to keep in mind while applying in the emirate.

Applicants must not use family names, tribe names or other individuals’ names - unless the name belongs to the licensee.

Names should be written literally and not translated.

If any name is similar to one that already exist, DET has the right to cancel it.

Business owners cannot use any restricted names which include global political organisations or religious sectarian organisations.

Documents required

A national identity card is required.

Fee

The entire process to issue a trade name costs Dh620.

Where to apply

Those interested can apply through the Invest in Dubai online portal or visit any of the available service centres.

The process take up to only 10 minutes.

Sharjah

The Economic Development Department of Sharjah's government is in charge of issuing a trade name.

The application can be done through the authority's website (sedd.ae), Tasheel service centres, or through the smart app.

Documents required

Licensing form

Investor registration form

Copy of valid Emirates ID and passport for local investor, if required.

Copy of valid Emirates ID and passport for foreign investor, if required.

Approval of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Certified no-objection letter for foreign investor who is working at government or federal entity in Sharjah.

Trade permission for minors (under 18) from the court, if required.

Approval of official authorities depending on activity.

Presence of concerned ones or their legal representatives.

A declaration and pledge form by the investor that he/she does not work in any government organisations in Sharjah in the event that the investor has more than ten licences.

Fees

Issuing a trade name: Dh250

Translated trade name issue: Dh1,250

Foreign trade name issue: Dh2,250

Trade name booking fee: Dh1,000

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, the trade name can be issued through the TAMM platform's 'Reserving Economic Name' service. This service allows users to reserve an economic name to conduct business activities.

Documents required

An approval from the company’s authorised entity for the branch opening and practising of the activity in the emirate and the authorisation issued to the company’s representative.

An official certificate attested by the embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is translated into Arabic.

Economic licence

Memorandum of Association

No objection from the free zone to licence the branch.

Undertaking letter from the company that there will be no other branch in Abu Dhabi.

Eligibility

The applicant's age must not be below 18 years.

Select activities from the list of approved economic activities.

Determine the legal form.

Determine the type of licence.

In Abu Dhabi, the following aspects of the trade name are permitted:

The economic name can include the first and last name of the partner or owner.

The name must be written in Arabic and English and may not be translated.

The economic activity associated with the economic name should be translated from Arabic to English.

The branch must be registered with the same name as the mother licence and the same owners’ data, in addition to dissolving a branch.

Additional guidelines

A trade name must not contain icons and special characters.

No trade names of cancelled establishments may be used except after a period of one year following cancellation.

It must not include names of clans and tribes unless it is linked to the name of the owner or one of the partners.

It must not includes any of the other emirates, unless there is prior approval from the competent authorities in the relevant emirate.

The name must not include any of the related words (bin / Abu / M) unless it is the personal name of the owner or one of the partners.

Cost

Initial approval: Dh15

Request reserving economic name: Dh50

Process