UAE: 16 places where children are banned under federal law

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 2:22 PM

The UAE implemented a comprehensive child protection law to safeguard the rights and well-being of children living in the country. The Federal Law, known as the Wadeema's Law, is the cornerstone of child protection in the country.

Named after a tragic case involving child abuse, the law aims to ensure children's safety, welfare, and development. In 2012, a girl named Wadeema was abused and killed by her father; the incident shook the consciousness of the nation. The leadership launched a legal workshop that led to the introduction of Wadeema's Law in 2016.

It covers a range of protections, including the right to education, healthcare, and protection from neglect, exploitation, and abuse. The law also emphasises the role of parents, schools, and institutions in reporting any form of child maltreatment. It establishes strict penalties for violations, fostering a secure environment for all children in the UAE.

According to Article 3 of the law, children are banned from certain places.

Clause (1) — the child shall be banned from entering or being accompanied to the following places:

— Adult nightclubs.

— Smoking areas.

— Laboratories of materials of fast and hazardous chemical reactions.

— Factories and ovens of high temperatures.

— Places of gas emissions and toxic liquids.

— Quarries, mines,and places where materials are extracted from the ground.

— Workshops of rapid and hazardous rotary machines.

— Places of war, armed conflict,and natural and environmental disasters.

— Places where weapons and explosives are manufactured.

— Places designated for cutting, pressing,and forming hazardous metals.

— Places of projectiles, flying sparks and melting.

— Unclean waste recycling sites.

— Places where epidemics and deadly diseases spread.

— Places of electromagnetic interference and frequencies affecting the health of children.

— Places where narcotic drugs are manufactured; and