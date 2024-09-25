Fishing in the UAE: How to get a recreational licence; penalties, seasons explained

Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city
From diving deep into the sea to building skyscrapers high into the sky, the UAE's economy and development has flourished at a rapid pace over the past few decades. However, it is the ocean where it all began, with diving to find pearls and fishing a main source of income during the early days.
Fishing is not only an economic activity in the Emirates but also one that many take part in for leisure. To protect the region's marine diversity, the UAE has set in place laws, clarified specific seasons as well as restrictions to regulate fishing in the country.
These laws are directed towards ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive fishing practices and implement science-based management plans, in order to restore fish stocks in the shortest time feasible.
It is also mandatory to get a licence before engaging in the practice, even as a hobby.
Here is all you need to know about fishing in the UAE.
Getting a licence to take part in recreational fishing is mandatory in the UAE. The process and authority differs from each emirate. Here is a guide to getting a licence in the country.
Dubai
The Dubai Municipality is in charge of issuing a fishing licence in the city. The service enables residents to get a licence to use a line and hook only, allowing fishing in Dubai's coastal areas that are mentioned in the license.
This license allows individuals to fish in Al Mamzar Creek, Al Maktoum (Bur Dubai side only), Creek Park, Al Garhoud Bridges (Deira side only) of Dubai Creek, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Al Sufouh beaches.
This fishing service is suspended from June to October every year to keep sustainable consumption of local fish resources.
Only Dubai residents are eligible to apply for the 'recreational fishing licence'.
The licence is valid for one year and is renewable.
Process
Those interested can apply through the Dubai Municipality website or the Dubai Now application. No fees is required during the process.
Residents need to submit the following documents:
Under the Federal Law No. 23 concerning the Exploitation, Protection and Development of Living Water Resources in Dubai, children under 18 years of age are allowed to fish without a licence.
Applicants can expect a response within three days time.
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi residents can apply for two types of recreational fishing licences —weekly and yearly.
Both these permits are obtainable for citizens, residents and tourists and allows them to fish on the emirates' beaches. Licence holders can enjoy surf fishing on the coasts of Abu Dhabi using thread, hooks and spearguns while free diving (Hayari).
Process
Fishing licences come under the jurisdiction of the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi. To apply to attain a permit, applicants must go through the TAMM platform.
To apply, individuals need to simply log in using their UAE PASS. They can then submit the application and pay the applicable fees. They will receive the licence electronically.
For an annual permit, individuals can apply through the 'Issuance of a Recreational Annual Fishing Licence' on the TAMM portal.
The licence costs Dh120, which can be paid online itself.
For a weekly permit, individuals can apply through the 'Recreational Weekly Fishing Licence' service on the TAMM portal.
A passport copy needs to be submitted when applying for the licence.
The application costs Dh30.
Ras Al Khaimah
The Environment Protection and Development Authority is responsible of issuing licences for recreational purposes in Ras Al Khaimah.
It costs Dh110 to get a licence in the emirate.
Sharjah
Residents in Sharjah can obtain a fishing permit through the Sharjah Executive Council's website.
This service can be accessed through the 'Recreational Fishing Permits Request' section.
The charges differ on the basis of the duration and number of people applying.
Required documents
Fujairah
To get a recreational fishing license in Fujairah, one will have to go through the Fujairah Environment Agency.
To get a licence, applicants need to submit the following documents:
The applicant needs to be above the age of 18.
For fishing enthusiasts looking for some guidance while fishing, the Hadaq map is an interactive geographical map that serves as a guide for understanding the regulatory framework governing the fishing sector in the country.
This map defines the location of fishing boats in the permitted fishing limits and areas. It also displays protected areas and zones along the UAE’s coastline where fishing is prohibited, as well as providing information on seasons. Additionally, it also highlights specifications for permitted tools, based on the geographical location of the fishing boat.
The UAE has designated different months of the year for fishing different species. These periods are allotted keeping in mind certain breeding seasons and are labelled as 'open season' and 'ban season'.
The authority has also permitted fishing and sale of certain species within a certain length. These are as follows:
There are many regulations and penalties that are set in place to ensure the protection of the marine life. Here is a list of fines that is applicable to recreational fishers as well as those doing it for commercial purposes:
|Type of violation
|First time
|Second offense
|Third offense
|Fishing with prohibited tools and equipment
|Boat licence reservation for period of not more than 6 months
|Cancel boat licence
|Hunting during breeding and reproduction seasons and in permanently or temporarily prohibited areas
|Boat licence reservation for a period of not more than 6 months
|Cancel boat licence
|Hunting marine mammals of all types and sizes, sea turtles, collecting their eggs and tampering with their habitat and breeding sites. Hunting whales and manatees.
|Boat licence to be seized for a period of not more than 6 months. Seized materials to be confiscated. A Dh3,000 fine for individuals who also don't have a boat licence.
|Boat licence cancel and confiscation of seized materials. A Dh5,000 fine for those who also don't have a boat licence.
|Fishing by person without a licence by competent authority and not registered among fishing practitioners at Ministry of Environment and Water.
|Dh2,000 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a month.
|Cancel boat licence.
|Failure to notify Ministry of Environment and Water of any changes to application data or documents within one month of change.
|Written warning
|Dh500 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a week.
|Using a fishing boat that is not registered in the register and is not licensed by the Ministry of Environment and Water.
|Written warning
|Dh1,000 fine
|Cancellation of fisherman's registration from from register.
|Failure to show boat licence and fishing licence when requested by competent authorities.
|Written warning
|Dh500 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a week.
|Anchoring or operating a fishing boat in areas where it is prohibited.
|Written warning
|Dh1,000 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a week.
|Catching, trading, selling or transporting small fish (as per laws regulating lengths of fish permitted to be caught).
|Written warning and confiscation of small fish (This applies to fish shops, transporters and the hunter).
|Dh1,000 fine and confiscation of fishes (This applies to fish shops, transporters and the hunter).
|Boat licence seized from fisherman for a week. Fish shops closed for a week. Dh3,000 fine for the fish transport vehicle.
|Diving for the purpose of catching ornamental fish without a permit from competent authority.
|Written warning
|Dh5,000 fine
|Reserving diving licence for a month. Confiscation of fishing tools and equipment.
|Establishing or building coral reefs without a licence.
|Boat licence reserved until the fisherman obtains necessary licence.
|Dh5,000 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a month.
|Extraction of shellfish, sponges and coral reefs without a written licence.
|Dh5,000 fine and confiscation of seized materials.
|Boat licence seized for a period not exceeding 3 months and seized materials to be confiscated.
|Cancellation of boat licence and confiscation of seized materials.
|Selling, possessing or trading in unauthorised or prohibited fishing nets, tools or equipment.
|Dh5,000 fine
|Reservation of facility licence for a period not exceeding 2 months.
|Fcaility licence cancelled.
|Renting a fishing boat without its owner or representative.
|Written warning
|Dh3,000 fine
|Cancel boat licence
|Pollution of marine environment by doing the following: Dumping dead fish waste, whale bodies, sharks into the water. Throwing plastic bags (such as bread bags) into the water. Throwing away damaged fishing gear such as nets and traps.
|Written warning
|Dh1,000 fine
|Boat licence reservation for a month.
|Trading, selling, marketing, consuming or benefiting from fish and aquatic life that is prohibited to catch, either in whole or in a specific season.
|Written warning and fish confiscation. (This applies to fisherman and shops)
|Dh2,000 fine and confiscation of fish. (This applies to fisherman and shops)
|Boat licence reserved for a week. Confiscation of fish and aquatic wildlife. Closing fish shops for a week.
