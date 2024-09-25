Fishing in the UAE: How to get a recreational licence; penalties, seasons explained

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 7:00 AM

From diving deep into the sea to building skyscrapers high into the sky, the UAE's economy and development has flourished at a rapid pace over the past few decades. However, it is the ocean where it all began, with diving to find pearls and fishing a main source of income during the early days.

Fishing is not only an economic activity in the Emirates but also one that many take part in for leisure. To protect the region's marine diversity, the UAE has set in place laws, clarified specific seasons as well as restrictions to regulate fishing in the country.

These laws are directed towards ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive fishing practices and implement science-based management plans, in order to restore fish stocks in the shortest time feasible.

It is also mandatory to get a licence before engaging in the practice, even as a hobby.

Here is all you need to know about fishing in the UAE.

Getting a licence

Getting a licence to take part in recreational fishing is mandatory in the UAE. The process and authority differs from each emirate. Here is a guide to getting a licence in the country.

Dubai

The Dubai Municipality is in charge of issuing a fishing licence in the city. The service enables residents to get a licence to use a line and hook only, allowing fishing in Dubai's coastal areas that are mentioned in the license.

This license allows individuals to fish in Al Mamzar Creek, Al Maktoum (Bur Dubai side only), Creek Park, Al Garhoud Bridges (Deira side only) of Dubai Creek, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Al Sufouh beaches.

This fishing service is suspended from June to October every year to keep sustainable consumption of local fish resources.

Only Dubai residents are eligible to apply for the 'recreational fishing licence'.

The licence is valid for one year and is renewable.

Process

Those interested can apply through the Dubai Municipality website or the Dubai Now application. No fees is required during the process.

Residents need to submit the following documents:

Proof of residence in Dubai (tenancy contract/residential property ownership) or their water and electricity bill.

Passport copy and Emirates ID

Personal photo

Boat license (to request recreational fishing using boats)

Labor card /work permit (to request recreational fishing using thread and hooks)

Under the Federal Law No. 23 concerning the Exploitation, Protection and Development of Living Water Resources in Dubai, children under 18 years of age are allowed to fish without a licence.

Applicants can expect a response within three days time.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents can apply for two types of recreational fishing licences —weekly and yearly.

Both these permits are obtainable for citizens, residents and tourists and allows them to fish on the emirates' beaches. Licence holders can enjoy surf fishing on the coasts of Abu Dhabi using thread, hooks and spearguns while free diving (Hayari).

Process

Fishing licences come under the jurisdiction of the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi. To apply to attain a permit, applicants must go through the TAMM platform.

To apply, individuals need to simply log in using their UAE PASS. They can then submit the application and pay the applicable fees. They will receive the licence electronically.

For an annual permit, individuals can apply through the 'Issuance of a Recreational Annual Fishing Licence' on the TAMM portal.

The licence costs Dh120, which can be paid online itself.

For a weekly permit, individuals can apply through the 'Recreational Weekly Fishing Licence' service on the TAMM portal.

A passport copy needs to be submitted when applying for the licence.

The application costs Dh30.

Ras Al Khaimah

The Environment Protection and Development Authority is responsible of issuing licences for recreational purposes in Ras Al Khaimah.

It costs Dh110 to get a licence in the emirate.

Sharjah

Residents in Sharjah can obtain a fishing permit through the Sharjah Executive Council's website.

This service can be accessed through the 'Recreational Fishing Permits Request' section.

The charges differ on the basis of the duration and number of people applying.

Individual weekly permission: Dh30

Individual monthly permission: Dh100

Individual yearly permission: Dh250

Family weekly permission: Dh50

Family monthly permission: Dh150

Family yearly permission: Dh400

Required documents