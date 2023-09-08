Watch: SRK fans come wrapped in bandages, dance during movie as 'Jawan' hits theatres

Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
As Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Jawan hit theatres on Thursday, fans were seen in a frenzy as they headed to theatres.
Across social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, videos show fans celebrating the movie in their own ways.
Some came wrapped in bandages around their head, posing as Khan's character 'Azad Rathore' from the movie.
Many took their joy to the next level as they danced to the beat of the film's songs.
Fans whipped out their phones to groove to the music, as a sea of lights took over the cinema hall.
Indian fans weren't the only ones expressing their joy, with fans from Bangladesh also seen embracing the movie fever.
In other videos, fans cheers could be heard in the background as action-packed scenes played across massive screens.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X to show his appreciation for his fanbase.
The movie also casting Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, follows the story of a man who is out on a mission to rectify society's wrongs. He goes on to face an outlaw with no remorse, as he leads a team of five empowering girls.
