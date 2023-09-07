'Jawan' release today: Shah Rukh Khan 'kept awake' to see his fans attending 6am show in Mumbai

The Bollywood megastar captured the reunion in a selfie and shared it on Twitter
'Jawan' is now out in theatres, making it a big day for Shah Rukh Khan and his fans.
Taking to Twitter, SRK, on Thursday morning, dropped a sweet message for fans, assuring them that the film is packed with loads of entertainment.
"Beqaraar ho gaye ab toh aa hi jaiye….Ghar waalon ko bhi saath laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam….!!! Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained!!! Watch Jawan in cinemas now - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he wrote.
Theatres have been jam-packed since morning. In fact, his several fans flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6am to watch the first-day-first-show. And guess what? The King Khan stayed awake all night to check his fans' reactions to the film.
A fan page dedicated to SRK shared a video in which could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5.35am in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6am and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."
Shah Rukh took notice of the tweet and replied, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."
'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
SRK travelled to several places for 'Jawan' promotions. He attended the grand pre-release event in Chennai. He also visited Dubai, where the 'Jawan' trailer was displayed at Burj Khalifa. He also offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu. A few days ago, he sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati.
