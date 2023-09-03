Shah Rukh Khan praises Nayanthara's performance in 'Jawan': 'Has added immensely to her role'

In a rare interview, creator Eiichiro Oda discussed the origins of the pirate comedy-adventure, casting its hero for TV, and the film that changed his mind about live-action adaptation
Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, can't help but shower accolades on his Jawan co-star, Nayanthara, after their first-time collaboration. During his recent #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), SRK took a moment to acknowledge Nayanthara's talent and beauty.
When a fan inquired about his experience working with Tamil star Nayanthara, SRK responded with enthusiasm, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan.”
Nayanthara's inclusion in the film has elevated the excitement surrounding this high-octane action entertainer. In 'Jawan,' she portrays the role of a determined cop tasked with tracking down a vigilante.
This isn't the first time SRK has been asked about Nayanthara during his interactive sessions. However, his responses have only fuelled curiosity and anticipation for their upcoming film.
As the Jawan trailer captivated fans with SRK's charismatic presence and thrilling dialogues, the anticipation for this action-packed movie continues to rise. The film promises to be a mass entertainer with top notch dialogues.
The star-studded cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. With its jaw-dropping action sequences and intriguing plot, Jawan is poised to deliver a cinematic treat.
Jawan, directed by Atlee and featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to hit theatres on September 7.
