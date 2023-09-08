'Jawan' fever: Google celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's hit film with new audio feature from the Bollywood star himself

While excitement reached fever pitch on Wednesday, there was more for the crowd than just the game between Shelton and Tiafoe
Always wanted to speak to Shah Rukh Khan? Google can make your dream come true with this cool new feature.
To access this new feature, here's what you have to do:
First and foremost, head to the Google page. Then type 'jawan' in the browser – a small walkie-talkie will appear on the bottom-centre of your screen. Make sure you have your volume turned up before the next step.
After you click on it, bandages will roll out, partially covering your screen. Along with that, you will hear the voice of the Bollywood star echoing on your device.
"Ready?" Khan says in a deep voice while the bandages unroll.
On Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a rugged still with intense expression of King Khan on his Instagram story and captioned it, 'Emperor'.
Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
On Thursday, Taran Adarsh shared that the film has already amassed an impressive Rs511.7 million in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.
ALSO READ:
While excitement reached fever pitch on Wednesday, there was more for the crowd than just the game between Shelton and Tiafoe
Sources tell the Western media that Joe and Sophie have been grappling with differences in their lifestyles
The actor was written off by the audiences after 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' as his films failed to perform
Although tickets are running out fast, some are still up for grabs for these shows, so don't miss out
They have two daughters— 3-year-old Willa and a baby girl born in July last year, whose name they haven’t made public
The renowned director stated that a significant number of people believe themselves to be experts
The festivities are set to commence on September 17
The Bollywood megastar captured the reunion in a selfie and shared it on Twitter