'Jawan' fever: Google celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's hit film with new audio feature from the Bollywood star himself

To access this new feature, here's what you have to do

by Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 2:03 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 2:29 PM

Always wanted to speak to Shah Rukh Khan? Google can make your dream come true with this cool new feature.

To access this new feature, here's what you have to do:

First and foremost, head to the Google page. Then type 'jawan' in the browser – a small walkie-talkie will appear on the bottom-centre of your screen. Make sure you have your volume turned up before the next step.

After you click on it, bandages will roll out, partially covering your screen. Along with that, you will hear the voice of the Bollywood star echoing on your device.

"Ready?" Khan says in a deep voice while the bandages unroll.

On Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a rugged still with intense expression of King Khan on his Instagram story and captioned it, 'Emperor'.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

On Thursday, Taran Adarsh shared that the film has already amassed an impressive Rs511.7 million in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of 'Pathaan' in India.

ALSO READ: