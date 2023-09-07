Bollywood: Jawan first reviews out, critics call SRK's film 'outstanding and exhilarating'

Early in the day, videos of fans with huge cut-outs of King Khan reaching the theatres in different parts of India made their way to social media

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan has hit the theatres (worldwide), and boy, if the first reviews are anything to go by, the film is already a blockbuster.

Soon, people also started sharing visuals from inside the theatre. The scenes were absolutely magical, with both young and old dancing to the hit number, Zinda Banda.

In one of the first reviews on X, formerly Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Jawan an "exhilarating blend of emotion and mass action", adding that director Atlee has delivered a masterpiece. "This year belongs to the Baadhshah Shah Rukh Khan," Adarsh said, urging fans not to miss it.

In her review for Film Companion, Sruthi Ganapati Raman lauded Shah Rukh, saying, "He is terrific in Jawan not just in moments of pure revelry but also when he is required to pair it back."

"The film is also surprisingly funny in oddest of times," she added in a detailed review here.

Journalist-YouTuber Sonup Sahadevan said that Jawan is "outstanding". She added, "Shah Rukh Khan is exceptionally brilliant."

"All hail King Khan…Shah Rukh Khan’s swag, aura, and magnetism is at another level," he posted on X.

Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal said that Shah Rukh Khan's message to the world was loud and clear that he's the Baadshah. "Lady Superstar Nayanthara the new crush of Hindi belt, what a phenomenal actress, what a terrific performance," he added in his post on X.

"Overall Jawan is entertaining, engaging, filled with clap-worthy and seeti maar [whistle worthy] moments, extraordinary action sequences," Rohit wrote, giving the film 4.5/5 stars in his review.

Film critic Nishit Shaw was also all praises for Jawan, Shah Rukh's second release in 2023 after Pathaan.

"Riding high on elevation, Atlee emerges as a master storyteller. Shah Rukh Khan is the backbone, Nayanthara is brilliant, and Vijay Sethupathi is as usual fun to watch. Technical brilliance right from Colours to Sound Design," he posted on X, giving the film 4/5 stars.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has declared that Jawan is “GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER.”

As per fans, Jawan’s “cliffhanger before the interval is brilliant”.

"The cliffhanger before the interval is brilliant! Nayanthara is gorgeous and strong in every frame! Vijay Sethupathi fits the role like he was born to play it," wrote a fan in a detailed review of the film.

Another added that Jawan has “North-South magic.”

Some have said that Jawan is “a must-watch blockbuster that showcases the brilliance of SRK.”

“Jawan will set the box office on fire. SRK’s style, swag, looks and dialogue delivery are terrific. Excellent and Heart-thumping BGM! A theatrical experience not to be missed,” read a comment.

With ecstatic fans calling it the biggest blockbuster of Shah Rukh's career, Jawan is likely to rake in some serious box office numbers over the next few weeks. Fans and critics have thrown their weight behind Shah Rukh's mass avatar in this Atlee directorial, once again making him the undisputed King of Bollywood.

Just when everyone thought the era of mass entertainers was over, Shah Rukh Khan returns with Jawan and appears to be saying, "Picture abhi baaqi hai, mere dost."

