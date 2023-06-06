UAE

Startech Podcast - AI content creator apps and NFT's with Peter Moritz

On this episode of the Startech Podcast, our producer Phil will be we'll be taking a closer look at evolution of content creation apps, specifically, podcast editing apps, and how they are being advanced with AI before we sit down with the legend that is PRM (Peter Moritz) and dissect the tangled and strange world of NFT’s

By Phil Green

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 2:43 PM

