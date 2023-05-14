UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE's music revival: Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands

The group is arguably one of the youngest bands helping revive Dubai's local metal scene. City Times catches up with them hot off the heels of their first single 'Where the Wolf Lies'.

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 11:17 AM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

More news from Videos
Eid in Dubai: Museum of the Moon

videos

Eid in Dubai: Museum of the Moon

Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon

videos

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

videos

A green sanctuary in the middle of Sharjah

Green Heaven Farm is ​​the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public

videos