World's tallest hotel, residential tower: 10 of the highest skyscrapers coming to Dubai

The emirate currently has over 25 buildings higher that rise higher than 300m – much more than any other city in the world, a report notes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 2:26 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 2:28 PM

Over the decades since its evolution from a fishing village to a modern-day metropolis, Dubai has fast become the prime site for scores of the world's most fascinating architectural marvels.

Not only is the city home to the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, it also has over 25 buildings that stand taller than 300m – far more than any other city in the world, a Zoom Property Insights report notes.

A host of new skyscrapers that will join the city's skyline over the next few years are set to lift its tourist appeal even further – including what is projected to be the world's tallest hotel, and an observation deck expected to eclipse even the Burj Khalifa.

Here are the top 10 tallest towers soon coming to Dubai to keep an eye out for – according to a leading property portal, the top 6 buildings on this list also figure in the world's 100 tallest under-construction buildings.

1. Burj Binghatti, 472m

The 100-storeyed building, currently under development, is set to become the world’s tallest residential tower upon completion. It will offer luxury 2 and 3 bedroom suites and penthouses developed by Binghatti Developers.

2. Ciel Tower, 365.5m

The stunning development is set to be the world’s tallest hotel upon completion, and will come with a rooftop glass observation deck which will offer incredible 360-degree vistas across Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

3. Il Primo Tower, 356m

Steps away from the iconic Dubai Opera, this tower is located only steps away from Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, the vibrant Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and numerous iconic venues in Downtown Dubai. Complete with a golf simulator, a ame room, a movie theatre and a cigar lounge, it even boasts of an infinity pool right at the foot of the Burj Khalifa.

4. Uptown Tower, 340m

The DMCC-owned tower, which will be located in Uptown Dubai, in close proximity to Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Park, offers 28 floors with 227 apartments, 22 floors of office space, and 10 floors with 188 hotel rooms. Offered residences include 1-3 bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom duplexes and two exclusive 3-bedroom penthouses for sale.

5. Regalia, 331m

Located in Business Bay, a mere 6 minutes from Dubai Mall and 12 minutes from Dubai Airport, the 70-storey luxury residential tower offers studios, 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom residences. Residences are smart-home technology enabled, and the tower offers a 15,000 sq.ft leisure deck with an infinity pool, cabanas, a juice bar and more.

6. One Za'abeel Tower 1, 330m

Situated in the heart of the emirate's business districts of Dubai, One Za’abeel tower will give its residents breath-taking 360 degree views of the city. It is also home to the world’s largest panoramic sky podium, The Link – a structure that floats 100m above the ground and spans 226m.

7. Entisar Tower, 570m

The planned 570-metre development will be the latest addition to the list of skyscrapers on Sheikh Zayed Road. It will be a 122-storey-high building featuring a unique design, and is organised as a series of vertical communities each served by public amenities that differentiate the tower into distinct zones.

8. Dubai One, 711m

Also called Meydan One Tower, this tower by the Meydan Group is poised to be Dubai’s new city centre. It will be a residential building comprising apartments hotels, and an observation deck along with a host of other facilities and amenities.

9. Dubai Creek Tower, expected to be 1,300m+

The observation tower inspired by the minaret, the tower-like structure that is traditionally used for the Muslim call to prayer, is described by developer Emaar Properties as a "superstructure that defies belief."

Set to eclipse even Burj Khalifa upon completion, the tower will feature multiple cutting-edge observation decks with 360° views of Dubai Creek Harbour and the metropolis beyond.

10. 106 Tower, 445m

Also called Marina 106, the supertall, partially constructed residential skyscraper developed by Emaar Properties and situated in the Dubai Marina is expected to rise 106 floors.

