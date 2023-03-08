Damac awards contract for its Lagoons project

Dh137m deal awarded to Proscape for roads and infrastructure development

Damac Lagoons covers a total area of 48 million square feet in a Mediterranean-inspired habitat. - Supplied photo

Damac Properties has awarded a contract valued at more than Dh137 million contract to Proscape LLC for roads and infrastructure works for three clusters at the Damac Lagoons master community development in Dubailand.

The scope of work comprises construction, completion, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the roads and infrastructure services of the Nice, Costa Brava, and Portofino clusters.

“After our recent launch of a newly added ninth cluster to the community, Ibiza, we are pleased to announce a series of contracts for main works and infrastructure in the community. I am happy to say that work in pacing out well at the Damac Lagoons master development, and look forward to keeping our commitments for a timely delivery,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, general manager of Damac.

Damac Lagoons is the real estate developer’s latest luxury community development. The community covers a total area of 48 million square feet in a Mediterranean-inspired habitat featuring white sandy beaches, a tropical island vibe and other experiences, alongside villas and townhouses built around one million square feet of lagoons.

Damac Lagoons is Damac’s third master community development in Dubai.

This project is part of Damac’s expanding portfolio that includes residential, commercial and leisure developments spread across the region, and beyond. In tandem with its expansion plans, Damac is making a global footprint with a flagship project handed over in the UK — the Damac Towers Nine Elms, in the Zone 1 district of London with Versace interiors. It has also announced a condominium project in the upscale Surfside neighbourhood of Miami, in the US, and plans in Toronto, Canada.

Additionally, the Dubai-based developer recently signed a contract with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to operate a new resort on a group of private islands in The Maldives.