Dubai to have world's largest residential building

Al Habtoor Tower will come up on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal

Ground-breaking ceremony for Al Habtoor Tower in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 11 May 2023

Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group announced the launch of Habtoor Tower, the largest residential building in the world with ultra-luxurious living facilities.

One of the world’s largest and most innovative sustainable landmark buildings, it will be built in the prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, overlooking the Burj Khalifa in the Business Bay area and near the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The tower will be built at Al Habtoor City, which was officially launched in 2016.

Building on decades of experience acquired from Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport Terminals 1 and 3, the Abu Dhabi’s Officers’ Club, and many projects, Al Habtoor Group said the building will be built using innovative, creative, and selective construction techniques.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: “As a former builder/contractor, I am excited to be driving the first piles of the project into the ground and revealing some of the novel technical details of the construction techniques used in the Habtoor Tower, and very proud that it will be delivered at the highest quality in record time.”

A multi-billion Dirhams development, the Habtoor Tower will have 1,701 keys over a built-up area of 3,517,313 square feet and 81 floors (G+7+73) above ground. It is due to be completed within 36 months.

Revealing some of the pioneering construction methods used, Al Habtoor said: “This tower is unique in every aspect and can be considered a learning curve for all contractors in the region. We have challenged engineers and architects to deliver what we do best in Dubai and the UAE; an architectural masterpiece!”

On the techniques used in the construction process, he said: “We will be driving an 80-metre-deep barrette; (Deep Piling Foundation system) coupled with a plunge steel column 15 metres high. This will allow the main contractor to start the super structure construction immediately while saving six months of construction time.

“This structural system is being applied for the first time in Dubai and was developed by one of the local engineering firms associated with Al Habtoor Group. The system was also validated by a detailed engineering peer review from world-renown experts; Structural San Francisco, Imperial College London and Terrasol Paris.

“We are using the highest steel in the construction industry 600 MPa, for the first time in the UAE, which leads to the lowest usage of steel reinforcement bars, hence the lowest carbon emission.”

Al Habtoor commented further: “As a direct effect of this innovative construction technique, a substantial saving in Co₂ emission has been achieved – less than 50 per cent of traditional buildings’ carbon emissions. Environmental experts are currently assessing our Habtoor Tower, aiming to achieve LEED Platinum Certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) from the highest authority in green building rating systems worldwide.

“This new project befits our country’s vision to always be at the forefront of innovation, responsible development and preserving our world for the next generations,” Al Habtoor concluded.