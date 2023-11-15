UAE weather: 4-day rain alert starts today; temperature to drop to 21°C

Free displays will take place every day at Skyview Grandstand until November 17
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Clouds will appear towards the east of the country. Some of these may be convective and bring rainfall.
The cloud cover over the sea and islands will increase during the day and may lead to rain at night.
Earlier the NCM issued a 4-day rain alert for the country, stating that rains will start this evening and continue for the next three days. On Thursday and Friday, lightning, thunder and rainfall are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas.
Temperatures are set to reach 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai, with the emirates seeing lows of 22°C and 21°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow, and the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Free displays will take place every day at Skyview Grandstand until November 17
Priced at Dh7.34 million, the vehicle has a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour
Dubai' Ruler and the Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages
The grant will help students kickstart their startup dreams
The community will focus on delivering services that address physical, emotional, and psychological needs of patients
Firms with 50 employees or more must have Emiratis in four per cent skilled roles
Trends indicate that people living in the UAE are seeking sustainable and budget-friendly experiences
This opportunity with KT is a wonderful chance to continue to tell amazing stories about the people of Dubai, said Michael