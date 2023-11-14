Look: Dazzling fly past stuns spectators at Dubai Airshow as skies turn into canvas of red, green, black

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Demonstrating the prowess of UAE aviation, the impressive flyby above the Dubai World Central (DWC) runway on Monday, at the Dubai Airshow 2023, highlighted the country's capabilities once again.

Leading the formation was the iconic Emirates A380, the world's largest commercial passenger aircraft, followed by the UAE's air display team, Al Fursan, leading to a V formation and leaving behind their distinctive red, green, and black smoke trails.

Following suit in the formation were an Emirates Boeing 777, an Etihad Airbus 350, an Air Arabia Airbus 320, and a flydubai Boeing 737, gracefully soaring through the skies and captivating the hundreds of audience and passionate aviation enthusiasts who looked up at the sky with their cameras held high.

The Emirates A380 maintained an altitude of merely 100 metres. Following closely, the Emirates Boeing 777 flew at an altitude of 160 metres.

Both planes showcased Emirates' new signature livery, offering a dynamic and contemporary visual representation while in motion.

This aerial achievement is the result of extensive and collaborative planning over several months. Various stakeholders, including multiple teams from Emirates and other UAE carriers, the UAE Ministry of Defence, UAE Military, Emirates pilots, Flight Operation Managers, and Air Traffic Controllers, collaborated closely.

This collaborative effort also involved coordination with the Dubai Air Show Flying Control Committee and both aviation authorities DCAA and GCAA. The teams collaborated on several aspects of the aerial display, considering factors such as air traffic patterns at different times of the day, areas flown over, as well as weather and wind conditions.

Some onlookers even expressed their desire to save up to return to the airshow.

Speaking to Khaleej Times were some spectators who were wowed by this aerial display that is the result of the coordination by teams across the aviation ecosystem.

Lithuanian resident who is here for business and was witnessing the event for the first time in Dubai said, “It’s amazing, it’s breathtaking. This is the first time for me at the Dubai Airshow and it’s exceeded expectations,” said Aiste Ruzgiene.

She added, “Apart from the flyby some interesting businesses are representing themselves here. I want to come back next year.”

A Kenyan national who visited Dubai in 2021 said he would save up to return to Dubai just for the Airshow.

Barasa said, “I came here in 2021. This is my second time. It’s spectacular. I am so happy that I decided to come here. I like airplanes. I came to meet my friend and it’s just a coincidence that the airshow happened during my visit. I’ll save up again to come the year after next.”

Canadian expat in Dubai, Kelsey Johnson, who works for a Dubai-based carrier has been attending this show year–on–year but she says the novelty factor does not die for her.

“I have been coming to the airshow for years. Since I work in this industry, the Dubai Airshow is the best place to come to. It’s a great place to network and meet people and enjoy all things related to aviation…seeing the different careers and seeing industry professionals. It’s such a great atmosphere here. The aircraft that are displayed here are amazing."

“My favourite part of the show is the display, the flyby with different carriers participating along with Emirates. It’s such a great opportunity to see what they all have on display and get a chance to enjoy the atmosphere.”

For the remaining four days, from Tuesday, November 14 to Friday, November 17, the skies will turn canvas for aerial acrobatics. The free displays will take place every day from 2pm to 5pm at Skyview Grandstand at Dubai World Center.

