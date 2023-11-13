UAE issues 4-day rain alert

Long balloons, streamers and colourful costumes added an oomph to the ride as several riders dressed up for the event
Rains of different intensities will lash the UAE on November 15-18, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced. The latest weather alert comes a weekend after the Emirates received rains for 28 days straight.
On Wednesday, November 15, the country will be cloudy, with rains forecast in the evening. On Thursday and Friday, lightning, thunder and rainfall are expected over the country’s east, north and coastal areas.
The weather will ease up on Saturday, with partly cloudy conditions persisting in the country’s east and rains forecast.
The UAE has been seeing pleasant weather recently. The country recorded its lowest temperature this season on Monday, with the mercury dipping to less than 10°C in Rakna, Al Ain. Other areas, including Dubai’s Al Marmoom and Lahbab, recorded lowest temperatures of 13°C on the day.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The temperature is expected to decrease further on Thursday, according to the NCM’s five-day weather forecast.
Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail fell on the UAE from October 14 till November 10. Valleys and streets were flooded, while waterfalls gushed off the mountains as it rained for nearly a month in different parts of the country. Last weekend was the first dry one in four weeks.
Though the UAE is in the middle of its rainy season, an NCM expert told Khaleej Times that the showers have been heavier than usual.
ALSO READ:
Long balloons, streamers and colourful costumes added an oomph to the ride as several riders dressed up for the event
It was a casual 5km run around Dubai Marina Walk and it was a show of solidarity and having a moment of contemplation while running together
Chinara Darwish switched from being a mechanical engineer to crafting furniture eight years ago and is excited about growing her collection
His business involves drawing characters on white footwear and turning them into wearable pieces of art
It will enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Border Crossing, in coordination with the UN World Food Programme
According to RTA, Dubai Tram is considered the first tramway project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system
Dubai Health stands on three main pillars: healthcare, education, and research
Motorists are advised to plan their trips in advance and follow alternative routes