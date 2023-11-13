UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperature to drop to 15°C in some areas

His business involves drawing characters on white footwear and turning them into wearable pieces of art
The weather in the UAE on Monday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to drop to 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while mountainous regions will see the mercury drop to 15°C. The Capital will see a high of 33°C, and Dubai a high of 34°C.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some areas towards the west of the country. Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
