Revealed: Where in UAE will it rain, hail over the next 3 days as thunderstorm alert is issued?

With unstable weather expected, the official urged residents to avoid valleys in the coming days; fines of up to Dh2,000 shall be imposed on violators of safety rules

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Certain parts of the country are likely to experience rain starting today, according to an official of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Some may even see hail, besides a downpour.

The Met department issued a weather advisory, alerting residents to possible thunderstorms that could strike the country until Saturday.

Among the areas that could witness rain in the coming days are Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Fujairah, a top NCM official told Khaleej Times.

“We have information on the formation of convective clouds in the eastern part of the country and with an extension towards Fujairah and Sharjah and between Al Ain and Dubai, which will receive rain in certain locations," said Dr Ahmed Habib of the NCM.

"This will be characterised by heavy rain and even hail in locations like Madinat Zayed (Abu Dhabi).”

Last weekend, some UAE residents encountered an abrupt change in weather — from clear summer days to a spell of heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds.

Dubai's Emirates Road, Al Marmoom, Deira, Al Qudra, and Al Barari were impacted by the inclement weather conditions. Rainfall also extended to Al Ain's Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb regions.

“During this season, we are typically affected by the Indian monsoon. So, there is an extension of this effect in our areas as well. This is sometimes strong and at other times weak but last weekend, this effect was strong. Over the coming weekend, we are expecting similar waves coming towards the East,” Habib added.

Avoid valleys, residents told

With unstable weather expected, the official urged residents to avoid valleys in the coming days — particularly today — as a downpour could lead to flooding.

“Avoid the valleys, especially [today]. People must be careful. We are expecting rain near the mountains. There could be floods as well,” added Habib.

Ban on valley drives during rainy weather

In May, the Ministry of Interior issued stringent regulations on activities during periods of rain and inclement weather. Individuals are not allowed to gather in the vicinity of or enter flooded valleys or dams in these conditions.

Doing so now comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle confiscation for two months.

Many people drive into valleys without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts said.

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, Ali Al Shammari, founder of the UAE Rescue Group, said these rules and fines addressed the recurring incidents that put people’s lives in danger.

Expected temperatures

Summer temperatures in the UAE are set to hit 47°C, while Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to reach a maximum of 43ºC. On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 48.6°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm.

Thursday morning will be humid in certain western coastal areas, possibly leading to mist formation.

Winds are predicted to range from moderate to fresh, occasionally becoming strong, especially when convective clouds are present. These clouds might cause blowing dust and sand, which could decrease horizontal visibility. Additionally, wave heights across the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be generally light to moderate.

